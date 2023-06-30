Secret Invasion Release Date Schedule (Season 1): When to Expect New Episodes

Check out the release date schedule for the Secret Invasion mini-series to stay updated on the arrival of new episodes.

June 30th, 2023
Are you looking for the Secret Invasion release date schedule for season 1 so you know when to expect episodes to drop? Secret Invasion is a thrilling new television series available on Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. It is also the ninth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show. Produced by Marvel Studios, it shares continuity with the franchise’s films. It features Nick Fury and Talos as they work to uncover a sinister plot by a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to conquer Earth.

Full Secret Invasion Release Date Schedule (Season 1): When You Can Expect New Episodes

Secret Invasion premiered on June 21, 2023, and comprises six exciting episodes. In September 2022, during an interview with Kevin Feige, Hollywood Reported stated that Secret Invasion would lead into Armor Wars, with Don Cheadle set to reprise his role as Rhodes. As the first series of Phase Five of the MCU, Secret Invasion a must-watch for any Marvel fan!

Episode TitleDirectorWritten ByDate
1“Resurrection”Ali SelimKyle Bradstreet and Brian TuckerJune 21, 2023
2“Promises”Ali SelimTeleplay by : Brian Tucker and Story by: Brant Englestein and Brian TuckerJune 28, 2023
3TBAAli SelimRoxanne Paredes and Brian TuckerJuly 5, 2023
4TBAAli SelimTBAJuly 12, 2023
5TBAAli SelimTBAJuly 19, 2023
6TBAAli SelimKyle Bradstreet and Brian TuckerJuly 26, 2023

To enjoy the exclusive Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, subscribe to the streaming service. In the United States, two pricing options are available: a $7.99 per month plan that includes ads and a $10.99 per month ad-free plan. Annual memberships for these tiers can also be purchased for $79.99 and $109.99, respectively. Many individuals prefer the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu (with an option to add ESPN Plus) for $9.99 monthly. In the United Kingdom, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an annual plan. However, a Disney Bundle is unavailable in the UK as Hulu is restricted.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023

