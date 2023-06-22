Do You Need to Watch Anything Before Secret Invasion?

Image: Marvel Studios

Are you wondering if you need to watch anything before Secret Invasion? The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts an overwhelming amount of movies and TV shows, not all of which are interconnected. Hence, it is not necessary to view all of them to grasp the storyline or characters in Disney Plus’ latest offering, the Secret Invasion. To that end, which ones should you watch? Here’s the answer.

What Should You Watch Before Secret Invasion?

You only need to watch Captain Marvel and the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home before Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion is considered a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home for multiple reasons. First, the events in Captain Marvel introduce us to the Skrull and Kree, plus Nick Fury’s involvement in saving them. Second, the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home hints at the secret invasion, which will be continued in the new series.

Here is the post-credit scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home if you haven’t seen it before:

What Happens in Captain Marvel?

The movie Captain Marvel introduces us to the Skrulls, who are refugees searching for a new home. We also meet Talos, the Skrull commander, played by Ben Mendelsohn. At first, he appears to be an adversary to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). However, he is later seen as a dedicated leader who is simply defending his people from the Kree. The Skrulls are trying to find a new home after the Kree destroyed theirs, and Earth seemed to be a likely candidate.

Fury, along with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), stop the Kree, who are the enemies of the Skrulls, and keep the Skrulls safe from further massacre. In the end, Danvers leaves Earth to find a new world for the Skrulls, but hands Fury a pager to call her from anywhere in the universe in case of emergencies. It doesn’t look like Captain Marvel will appear in the Secret Invasion (at least not Season 1).

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023