Image: Wingstop

Are you wondering how to unlock the Wing Stop Secret Invasion menu? Wingstop is launching a special Secret Menu to coincide with the premiere of the much-awaited TV series Secret Invasion. This limited-time menu consists of two new flavor combinations that draw inspiration from characters in the show, with Marvel Studios’ Nick Fury and Gravik being the notable mentions.

How to Get the Wingstop Secret Invasion Menu

Image: Marvel Studios

To unlock the exclusive Secret Menu from Wingstop, log in to your Wingstop account and order online or through the mobile app. This means that the Secret Menu is unavailable for in-store or phone orders. Once done, you can indulge in these irresistibly delicious flavors that will invade your tastebuds, but won’t want Nick Fury to remove!

As part of the promotion, Wingstop has recently added two new flavor choices, Secretly Sweet and Flavor Invasion, to the Secret Menu, that can be hand-sauced and tossed onto their famous Chicken Sandwich as well as their classic bone-in, boneless, and crispy tender selections.

Secretly Sweet (Mango Hawaiian): Mango Habanero and tangy citrus balanced with rich Asian flavors.

Mango Habanero and tangy citrus balanced with rich Asian flavors. Flavor Invasion (Cajun Garlic): Savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and buttery parmesan.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer available at participating Wing Stop locations across the United States until Sunday, July 9, 2023. Unsure about where the nearest Wing Stop is in your area? Use their location search tool to find out.

Related: Marvel’s Secret Invasion Preview: Episodes 1 & 2

What is Marvels’ Secret Invasion About?

Image: Marvel Studios

The Disney+ streaming service now offers the Secret Invasion mini-series, based on the beloved Marvel Comics storyline of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this series shares continuity with the franchise’s films. The plot revolves around Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) and his team collaborating to prevent a group of shape-shifting Skrulls from taking over Earth. With Bradstreet leading the writing team and Selim directing, this promises to be a thrilling and action-packed adventure that will keep viewers engaged.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023