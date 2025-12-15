Tom Cruise has been trying to shoot the first film in outer space since 2020, but the project just got shelved after he refused to call one person

Tom Cruise’s plan to shoot the first-ever movie in outer space has reportedly been stopped because he refused to ask President Trump for help. The Mission Impossible actor and his director, Doug Liman, have been working on this project since 2020, but the current political situation has basically ended it.

Filming 250 miles above Earth needs serious planning. The movie would need help from both NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. According to Unilad, this meant Cruise needed permission from the federal government, which required approval from President Trump. The source explained the problem, saying Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor. He would need permission from the federal government to get NASA’s help for the movie.

Cruise has always been careful to avoid taking political sides. He worries that getting involved in politics might upset or divide his huge global fanbase. This choice matches his recent actions. Earlier this year, Cruise turned down an honor from the president at the Kennedy Center, saying he had scheduling conflicts.

The 63-year-old star stays away from politics to protect his career

Just days after President Trump suggested 100 percent taxes on movies made outside the US, Cruise was asked about it at a press event in Seoul for Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning. His answer was quick and simple: “We’d rather answer questions about the movie. Thanks.”

This is a big loss for the film industry because this project would have been a world first. Director Doug Liman, who also made The Bourne Identity, was excited about pushing filmmaking into new territory. Cruise is known for his dedication to authenticity, and his extreme sacrifices for past roles show just how far he’ll go for his craft. Just three months ago, Liman said he was looking forward to making the movie.

Liman shared his big vision for the film. He said he wanted to make a movie that people would watch in a hundred years when maybe hundreds of movies have been shot in outer space and it’s nothing special anymore. While some filmmakers draw inspiration from real-life events for their projects, Liman’s space movie aimed to create history rather than recreate it.

The project had some support back in 2020 when Joe Biden was in office. At that time, NASA’s then-head Jim Bridenstein shared his excitement, suggesting the film could be shot on the International Space Station. He believed it would inspire people.

Bridenstein said they need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists. Even Elon Musk showed support, saying the project should be a lot of fun. Right now, Elon Musk has been appointed by President Trump as head of the Department of Government Efficiency, a group meant to cut wasteful spending. Yet his own company, SpaceX, has already received over $57 million in NASA contracts this year alone.

