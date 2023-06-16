Image: DC Entertainment

Are you wondering what’s next for the DC Universe after The Flash film? It has been confirmed that The Flash will play a significant role in resetting the DC Universe, with the aim of improving the quality of the brand’s live-action movies and television shows. Under the new leadership of James Gunn, fans are eager to know what this means for the future of the DC Universe.

What’s Next for the DCU after The Flash?

Image: DC Entertainment

The Flash marks the beginning of the end for the DECU since it resets the timeline and multiverse. After The Flash, we will see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom officially close the chapter on the DCEU. This will open the DCU door under James Gunn’s new plan, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which includes ten new movies and TV shows. These new entries will cover popular characters like Batman and Superman, unfamiliar heroes like Booster Gold and Creature Commandos, and hopefully a good Green Lantern story for once.

According to Time Magazine Gunn stated in January of 2023: “The Flash would “reset” the DC Universe. “Everything from Superman forward…will be canon and will be connected,” Gunn said. “We’re using some actors from the past. We’re not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment will be connected and consistent.”

However, the three most significant pieces of news announced with the Chapter One plan are that Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman and the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3. However, Gal Gadot has mentioned that she would welcome the chance to play Wonder Woman again, but no official announcement has been made, leaving the door open for her return.

Image: DC Entertainment

Here are the five future DCU films coming soon under Chapter One:

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Superman: Legacy

Swamp Thing

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold (Batman and Robin)

Here are the five future DCU TV shows coming soon under Chapter One:

Booster Gold

Creature Commandos

Lanterns (Green Lantern)

Paradise Lost (Wonder Woman prequel)

Waller (spin-off from season 1 of Peacemaker)

Outside of being announced, we are still waiting for additional details, like which actors will be chosen for the titular roles and when each title will be released. Stay tuned as we will continue to post stories as information becomes available.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023