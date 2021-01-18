2021’s Rainbow Six Invitational Begins Next Month

If you’re a fan of Rainbow Six Siege’s eSports scene, you have a lot planned throughout February. Ubisoft has announced today that the Rainbow Six Invitational, the game’s world championship, will happen in Paris, France from February 9 through the 21. In the tournament, all the best teams from the globe will compete within a LAN environment to claim the title of World Champions. As you’ve likely guessed, the event will follow strict regulations and have no live audience to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Over the course of the nearly two-week event, all 20 competing teams will begin the Rainbow Six Invitational competing within a group of 10. The best eight teams between the two groups will then qualify for the playoffs, occurring from the 17 to the 21. Once the playoffs have concluded, a team will be crowned the champion. This works similarly to past years while being just as exciting.

Like many years before it though, the Rainbow Six Invitational is about more than just the eSports scene. At the event, Ubisoft is promising fresh details regarding what to expect in the game’s sixth year of content. There will be a few surprises as well, which we’ll have to wait to find out. We may not know anything about what the developers are planning just yet, it’s important to note that this year brings the one operator per season schedule into full swing. With Aruni being the latest operator and on the defensive side, you can expect Year 6 Season 1’s operator to likely be an attacker. We’ll have to wait and see though.

If you’d like more details on any aspect of the event, check out the Rainbow Six Invitational Event Guide. Who will you be rooting for this time around? What do you expect to be revealed for Rainbow Six’s Year Six? Let us know in the comments below!

Rainbow Six Siege is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.