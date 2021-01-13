Lucasfilm Games And Ubisoft Massive Partner To Develop New Open World Star Wars Game

There have been an abundance of Star Wars games over the years across many different genres and developers, but those over the last number of years have some exclusively from EA. While EA has had some good titles along the way, people really wanted to see other developers out there get a shot that are outside of EA. We had no idea it was coming, but it has been revealed that the newly formed Lucasfilm Games has entered a partnership with Ubisoft to create a new open world game in the Star Wars universe.

Following the news yesterday that Lucasfilm Games had enlisted Bethesda and MachineGames to develop an Indiana Jones game, it has now been announced that Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment will be developing a brand new Star Wars game according to a report from Wired. Not too much information was given so far, as they said the game is very early in development and is still hiring according to the Ubisoft Massive website.

The only other news revealed by Wired was that Julian Gerighty, director of The Division 2 and The Crew, will be the game’s creative director and that the game would be using the Snowdrop Engine. There was no mention of a setting or anything, so anything is possible at this point. Considering this studio’s history with The Division, you have to wonder if they make take some elements of that and focus on a loot based shooter of some sorts. That is nothing but guesswork at this point though based on who is heading the game, so we’ll have to wait for more information and an official announcement in the future.

- This article was updated on:January 13th, 2021