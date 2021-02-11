Alpha Betas – Video Games Power the World in an Animated Show Starring YouTubers

YouTube, video games, and cartoons. It’s almost a perfect list of popular things on the internet. And now all three are coming together in Alpha Betas, a new animated show premiering on YouTube and starring popular YouTube stars. A collaboration between the makers of Rick & Morty and Human Discoveries, the show is set to launch in March and today we got the first trailer, which you can check out below.

“In Alpha Betas, video games are powering the world thanks to a massive, top-secret CIA program,” reads the announcement released along with the trailer. “In the comedic style of Rick & Morty meets Westworld, the show follows an elite virtual strike force of four top gamers as they drop into the virtual realms of video games to fix potentially world-ending issues. Known as the Alpha Team, these four four willfully reckless and dangerously arrogant guys are the tip of a five-hundred billion dollar US Government spear sent to be heroes in high-octane pixelated worlds.”

Starburns Industries, the studio responsible for mega hit Rick & Morty will be handling the animation. You can clearly see their style in the trailer below. Along with them comes Chris Parnell and other top voice talent, but the stars are straight from the upper echelons of YouTube. VanossGaming (Evan Fong), BasicallyIDoWrk (Marcel Cunningham), I AM WILDCAT (Tyler Wine) and Terroriser (Brian Hanby) are all set to lend their talents, and their massive followings.

While many shows have featured video games before, “Alpha Betas promises to be an authentic celebration of gaming that showcases the camaraderie of hanging out with friends online that can be universally appreciated by gamers and non-gamers alike.” Check out the trailer below and be ready for the premiere to hit in mid March.

Alpha Betas Trailer