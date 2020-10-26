Game News

Among Us Hacked with Spam, Threats, and Trump

Among Us players have found that the game isn't immune to hacking.

October 26th, 2020 by Amanda Nicklas

Among-Us-Crewmate

Among Us was flung into the global gaming spotlight in the Summer of 2020 amidst the global pandemic. For many, it was the solution to the craving for safe social interaction, and something new to occupy their time. But with a sudden influx of players, problems such as bots, hacking, and spam were inevitable.

Around October 22nd, players began to report that in public matches, a hack was being deployed that allowed bots to spam the in-game chat, which is a necessary function for public games. The spam advertised a YouTube channel and a discord server, both belonging to an Eris Loris. The message threatened that if users did not subscribe to the channel, that their phones would be hacked, or exploded. The exact number of users affected is unknown, but is estimated to be in the hundreds, and possibly thousands.

The bots also held a political message: Vote TRUMP 2020. Political messages aren’t rare in games such as Among Us, but this add-on to the end of the message likely added even more fuel to the fire. Eris Loris told Kotaku that he found the results humorous, “The anger and the hatred is part of what makes it funny.” The self-proclaimed Trump supporter says that he does not regret the hack or the trouble he has caused for the game developers.

A hotfix was quickly announced, and a programmer with InnerSloth said that the anti-hacking update had been in the works for some time. The release was being withheld to reduce the risk of players being kicked for false positives, where the game incorrectly identified a hacker. The update was deployed in the middle of the night, in a rapid attempt to curb the issue. Wave two of the anti-hack hotfix was released on October 24th, tweeted by Forest Willard, a programmer with Among Us.

InnerSloth, the team behind Among Us, has encouraged users to play private games with people they trust, as a way to combat hacking and spam from strangers.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
PlayStation 5: Everything We Know – PS5 Release Date, Price, Rumors, Unreal Engine 5, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2020
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Skins List — All Outfits in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy