Back 4 Blood Beta Flirts With 100K Active Players Mark

According to Steamdb, which keeps track of metrics related to games on Steam, such as active players, the beta of Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood reached the groundbreaking number of 98,024 active players last Saturday. Since the all-time spike, the player count lowered by a considerate amount, but it continues to fluctuate between 40 and 70 thousand active players, with spikes of around 80K.

On Back 4 Blood, which is considered by many as the spiritual successor of the Left 4 Dead series, players can take on the role of a group of survivors in a 4-player co-op experience in which they need to work together as they fight against the Ridden, in their mission to reclaim what was lost.

You can check out the game’s PC trailer, as well as its official synopsis, as is featured on Steam, below:

”Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.”

The game will be released on October 12, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, via Steam and on the Epic Games Store. Its next open beta will take place on August 12, so stay put, and don’t forget to check out our thoughts on the game.