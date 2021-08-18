Game News

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone, a New Game Mode Found by a Data Miner

Looks like Battlefield is going to dip their toes in the Battle Royale genre.

August 18th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Temporyal (a Battlefield 2042 Data Miner) tweeted about a new game mode called “Hazard Zone” he found while doing some data mining on the game.

After going through several of his tweets this is what we know so far:

  • The Hazard Zone game mode doesn’t have an exclusive map or at least not yet. The Orbital map has built-in support with the game mode.
  • We will be gathering intel from crashed satellites and data drives. These could be side objectives placed randomly on the map.
  • There’s going to be a small briefing and insertion on the map via a Little Bird Helicopter. Being the standard game intro almost every battle royale has at the start of a round, like the one Call of Duty: Warzone has.
  • It looks like the game mode has a PvP-PvE focus putting game objectives besides fighting with other players.
  • There are several points of interest scattered around the map like ammo stations and uplinks, the last one being able to spawn a Ranger (Robot Dog) or an HDT Storm (ATV).
  • You could encounter AI soldiers on patrol driving vehicles, they are also capable of calling reinforcements parachuting them (solo or squads) into the map.
  • You will extract from the map through landing zones that can be claimed and activated, extractions can fail if players miss the helicopter.
  • There are going to be Tactical Upgrades, similar to the perks we’ve seen in Call of Duty: Warzone. The one that stands out the most is called “Loadout Insurence”, confirming there are going to be loadouts or kits available for players.

All this points out to a “Battle Royale” game mode with a mix of Warzone and Hunt: Showdown.

If you are curious about the conflict behind Battlefield 2042 check our post about the Battlefield 2042 Short Film called Exodus.

Battlefield 2042 releases this October 22nd on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Pc.

