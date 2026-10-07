On Monday’s episode of This Past Weekend With Theo Von, Candace Owens told host Theo Von that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “can’t be human.” She followed that by saying she could “believe the reptile thing.”

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The line landed late in a stretch of talk that had started with “evil billionaires” and what Owens called a “big experiment.” Von had already said he did not think Netanyahu was human either, and he described him as “some aberration,” before Owens offered the reptile comparison.

Owens said she had never looked into that claim. Even so, she told Von she could accept it on the spot because of how she said Netanyahu lies.

Owens and Von questioned Netanyahu after talk of a White House visit

Before the human and reptile remarks, Von brought Netanyahu into the conversation. He said, “Well, Netanyahu is up there yesterday, he’s talking about Hasan Piker, or you know, he’s talking about like people on the internet… like, you’re on the inter… like, it just… it’s all become…”

Owens answered with an accusation about the war and a White House appearance. She said, “Dude, you just committed genocide in broad daylight, and now you’re at the White House lecturing us about what’s right and what’s wrong and what laws need to be passed. This is wild. This is a wild update right now. It’s a wild update.”

She added, “And they’re like, ‘Macklemore, get out of the stadium. Bibi, come to the White House.’” The White House visit has drawn plenty of friction, as when Trump expressed frustration with Netanyahu hours before the Israeli PM’s slated visit.

Von picked that up and said, “Yeah, come to the White House. This is like Mordor 1712, the update or something … it’s a crazy … this update. Crazy update. Maybe that’s what it is.”

The two had been treating the news like a software update. Owens said, “We’re just kind of getting to a point now where we know they’re lying. You know what I’m saying?” She added, “And they’re still doing it. So, we just go, where is this going to go? We know you’re full of it. We know you’re lying. You can’t gaslight to this extreme, and the whole world is aware of it…”

Von finished the thought: “And not have something happen.” From there, the talk shifted to Netanyahu, the White House, and the idea that the moment felt like an iOS update.

Owens then said, “The way he lies …I don’t, he can’t be human. I don’t think he’s a human.” Von replied, “I don’t think he is either, if he is a human. I think that’s the saddest thing about him is that human people are like, ‘How could something like this happen? One of us be like this.’ But then, so, he must not be. He must be some aberration.”

Owens answered, “Or maybe, because, I never looked into it, but I could automatically believe the reptile thing because I’m just like, that must be a reptile. That’s just, he’s a snake of some description. That, I don’t know, is wearing a costume because there’s no way you can be this person.”

Claims that Jewish people are reptiles or lizards have circulated for decades, and by some accounts for centuries, and have long been described as an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

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