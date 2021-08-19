Game News

Chivalry 2 Already Sold More Than 1 Million Copies

The game was released only a few months ago

August 18th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Chivalry-2

Torn Banner Studios revealed that Chivalry 2, released earlier this year, on June 8, already broke the astonishing mark of 1 million total copies sold worldwide. But that’s not all since they also revealed many interesting stats regarding the game, such as the fact that 7996 players were killed by flutes, and that the game was played for a total of more than 8 million hours since release. 

Also, according to the post made on the game’s official Twitter profile, the most used subclass was the Officer, the most used weapon was the Messer, more than 420 million knights were killed in battle, and a total of 31314 players were killed with brooms.

You can check out the post made by the game’s developers below, courtesy of Chivalry 2’s official Twitter profile:

In Chivalry 2, players take on the role of a warrior as they take part in battles featuring up to 64 players and fight not only for honor but for their survival in a wide array of epic environments.

You can check out the title’s official description right now, as it is shown on its page on the Epic Games Store:

”Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more.”

You can play Chivalry 2 right now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Chivalry 2 Blue Knights Chivalry 2 Update 2.01 Patch Notes
Update 2.01 has just released for Chivalry 2, and here’s the complete list of fixes with the patch.
Attack of the Fanboy
Chivalry 2 Beginner’s Guide
There are many different mechanics at play with the dynamic medieval battles of Chivalry 2.  Getting the basics down will...
Attack of the Fanboy
Chivalry 2 - How to Equip Shield Chivalry 2 – How to Equip Shield
You can equip a shield in Chivalry 2 to not only block more melee attacks, but to protect yourself from...
Attack of the Fanboy
Chivalry 2 - How to Change Skins Chivalry 2 – How to Change Skins
In Chivalry 2 you can change your weapon skins, and technically your own skin as well. While the game doesn’t...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy