Crash Bandicoot Gear Is Coming To Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 In First Ever Crossover

Activision has been the king of remakes/remasters in the last few years behind major successes like the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Trilogy Reignited, and most recently Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. While you could see Crash and Spyro crossing over as they have in the past, we got a major surprise today when it was revealed that a mini-crossover between Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was coming.

Crash Bandicoot’s recent remake led to a brand new game in the series last month with the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which came only a month after the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. With those two recent releases, Activision appears to be looking for some synergy between their products with some Crash gear coming to Tony Hawk.

Starting on November 6, you will find 13 new Crash-related items within the Create-A-Skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. More specifically, this will include nine shirts, three hats, and one skateboard deck, which has characters like Crash and Coco found on them.

In addition to the Crash Bandicoot gear, more content was also revealed as coming to the game on November 6th, including:

Created in collaboration with The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation), the Birdman Pack features classic and additional boards from Birdhouse and Powell-Peralta not originally included in the game, as well as an exclusive new TSP deck created specifically for charity. This limited time Create-A-Skater 10-deck bundle will be available as DLC for SRP $4.99, and 100% of Activision’s net proceeds for this pack will help support the construction of public skateparks for youth in underserved communities. Shred with Each Skater in Solo Tours. Now, players will be able to replay Tours mode with individual skaters allowing them to max out stats with each of their favorite pros. At the start of each Solo Tour, all Goals and Medals will be reset, while current Tours mode will move to “Crew Tours” so previous progress will not be lost.

New objectives within online Multiplayer, Create-A-Park and Combo Practice will reward fans with plenty of XP and in-game Cash to spend at the Skate Shop, while skilled players will be able to reach Level 100 and earn XP faster. Multiplayer playlists will also be improved for better randomization of Parks and Scores in both Jams and Competitive modes. Fan-Favorites from Create-A-Deck Contest. Three talented fans won the right to have their art featured as custom decks in Create-A-Skater as part of a recent community contest. Fans can ride these masterpieces in the game now.

Look for this free update to go live on Friday, November 6th at 8:00 am PT for all platforms. And who knows, maybe we’ll see a crossover the other way around in the future where we get some sort of Tony Hawk related skins in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.