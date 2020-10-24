Cyberpunk 2077 Language Support Outlined

CD Projekt RED has released some notes regarding what to expect for language support for their newest title, Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It would appear that what languages are available are based on the region the game is sold in and while the document outlines the regions for all console versions of the game, it only shows box codes for the PlayStation versions. The notes detail what locations are included in each region and what voice and text languages will be available in each region:

Cyberpunk 2077 Language Support:

Below you will find the language breakdown for both physical and digital download versions of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Americas – (PlayStation box code: CUSA-16596 and CUSA-16597)

Includes: North and Latin America

VO – English, Brazilian Portuguese, French

Text – English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, Polish

Europe + Asia + Africa + Middle East – (PlayStation box code CUSA-16579 and CUSA-25194)

Includes: Poland, UK, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, India, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

VO – English, Russian, Polish

Text – Russian, Czech, Hungarian, English, Polish, Arabic, Turkish

Europe + Oceania + South Korea – (PlayStation Box Code: CUSA-18278 and CUSA-18279)

Includes: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand

VO – English, French, Italian, German, Spanish

Text – English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Korean

Japan – (PlayStation Box Code: CUSA-16496 and CUSA-20476)

VO – English, Japanese

Text – English, Japanese

Asia – (PlayStation Box Code: CUSA-16570 and CUSA-25195)

Includes: Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

VO – English, Chinese

Text – English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Thai

CD Projekt RED also notes in the document that Korean language support details will be coming soon.

