Cyberpunk 2077 Full Map Pictured Before Launch

We now have a full view of the in-game map tucked inside of Cyberpunk 2077, thanks to ResetEra, and it is breathtaking. Over the weekend, the contents of physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 were posted online. While the pictured postcards are flashy, the real draw is the full map of Night City displayed on a fold-out poster.

The leak finally gives us a look at various districts and outlying regions protagonist V will be exploring throughout the neon-drenched role-playing first-person shooter. As you can plainly see, the action doesn’t span the same distance as The Witcher 3, although the game’s other characteristics will no doubt be familiar to Geralt’s last outing. The map may be smaller than CD Projekt Red’s critically acclaimed 2015 RPG, but it makes up for that fact by cramming more into the space as well as taking advantage of verticality.

The real surprise in this unofficial reveal is the amount of space allocated to the outer city environment. The vast Mad Max style Badlands was previously detailed as the environment beyond the confines of Night City, sitting as its opposite in terms of structure. The tall skyscrapers, flashy advertisements, and slick vehicles are swapped out for long stretches of brown desert dotted with single-story buildings.

The Nomad lifepath begins their journey here, outside of bustling city, but the other two lifepaths will eventually reach these open areas, too. And now we can see that there looks to be plenty of reason to take some time away from the game’s urban streets.

CD Projekt Red will likely give us a more informative (and sanctioned) overview of the map as we near Cyberpunk 2077’s November 19th release date.