Florida Democrat allegedly stole $5 million in COVID funds, resigned before getting expelled, and is still running for her old seat

Former Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned from Congress just days before a likely expulsion vote, but she is still running for her old seat in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Her resignation came after a House Ethics Committee investigation found her guilty of 25 out of 27 counts of embezzling federal funds meant for COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Recommended Videos

According to Mediaite, the scheme allegedly involved funneling $5 million through her healthcare company, which she co-owns with her brother, Edwin Cherfilus. The money was reportedly used for personal expenses and her congressional campaign. In November, both siblings were indicted by the Department of Justice, and Cherfilus-McCormick now faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted.

Despite the charges, her campaign confirmed she filed the paperwork to run for her old seat just four days before she resigned. In a statement announcing her resignation, Cherfilus-McCormick said, “We do not punish people before due process is complete. We do not allow allegations alone to override the will of the people.” She also called the Ethics Committee’s hearing “not a fair process” and labeled it a “witch hunt.”

Cherfilus-McCormick’s re-election bid has turned Florida’s 20th District race into a bitter and crowded Democratic primary

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried quickly responded to the situation, issuing a statement that said, “Corruption has no place in Congress.” Her words made it clear where the party stands, and offered little support for Cherfilus-McCormick’s continued political ambitions. This case is also part of a broader wave of congressional members facing expulsion pressure, with both parties increasingly willing to act against members accused of misconduct.

Several candidates are now running for the seat, including community organizer Elijah Manley, former Broward County commissioner Dale Holness, attorney Mark Douglas, Maisha Williams, and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell. The district is considered a safely Democratic seat, but the controversy has made the primary a heated contest.

NEW: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is still running for reelection, her campaign confirmed.



The embattled lawmaker filed for reelection four days before resigning.https://t.co/cfO5wyKlTe — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) April 24, 2026

Democratic candidate Elijah Manley has been especially vocal in his criticism. “She is trying to pull a quick one on voters,” Manley said in a statement shared with Newsweek. “Unfortunately for her, voters will remember a crooked politician who took their money during a global pandemic and enriched herself.”

While federal law does not stop a former lawmaker from running for re-election after resigning, Cherfilus-McCormick’s move has raised serious concerns. Her resignation has also left the district without representation, and a special election may be needed to fill the seat in the meantime.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to issue a writ of election to set the dates for a special primary and general election. Florida has also seen other shocking political stories recently, including a Florida vice mayor found dead before her congressional run, a case that drew widespread attention across the state.

With multiple candidates in the race and a sitting member now gone, Florida’s 20th District has become one of the most closely watched congressional contests in the state. Voters will ultimately decide whether the allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick are enough to end her political career or whether she can somehow win back the seat she resigned from.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy