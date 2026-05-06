While Iran’s nuclear future remains up in the air, House Democrats are urging Trump to address Iran’s undeclared nuclear program

The only nation in the world with an undeclared nuclear program, by the way.

A group of House Democrats is pushing for immediate clarity regarding Israel’s undeclared nuclear program, marking a significant development in the ongoing regional conflict. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas and more than two dozen other lawmakers sent an official letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding answers about the nuclear landscape in the Middle East, The Hill reported.

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The lawmakers are concerned about the implications of the U.S. supporting a partner that maintains an unacknowledged nuclear arsenal. In their letter, the signatories emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting, “We are, in the fullest sense, fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States officially refuses to acknowledge.” They further argued that “The risks of miscalculation, escalation, and nuclear use in this environment are not theoretical.”

This push for information is rooted in the belief that Congress has a constitutional responsibility to stay fully informed about the nuclear balance within the region. The group is urging the Trump administration to hold Israel to the same standard applied to other nuclear-armed nations, such as the United Kingdom, France, Russia, India, Pakistan, China, and North Korea.

This call for transparency comes as the United States remains deeply integrated into the current military operations involving Iran and Israel

The letter explicitly states, “We cannot develop coherent nonproliferation policy for the Middle East, including with respect to Iran’s civil nuclear program and Saudi Arabia’s civil nuclear ambitions, while maintaining a policy of official silence about the nuclear weapons capabilities of one party central to the ongoing conflict in which the United States is a direct participant.”

The lawmakers have requested that Secretary Rubio provide specific details regarding Israel’s nuclear capacity, its enrichment capabilities, and the circumstances under which the country might consider utilizing such weapons.

More than two dozen House Democrats are urging the Trump administration to publicly acknowledge Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons programme, breaking with decades of US policy. pic.twitter.com/aZ6eo1oujS — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 6, 2026

They also asked for documentation on any assurances Israel has provided regarding the non-use of these weapons. Offering a path forward, the group stated, “If any such disclosure of any Israeli nuclear weapons capability would implicate U.S. laws concerning nonproliferation, we are ready to work with you to address those concerns through legislative action.”

To support their request, the lawmakers pointed to a long history of public record evidence. They cited a 1986 report from the Sunday Times of London as the starting point for consistent evidence regarding Israel’s nuclear program. Additionally, the letter references a 2006 testimony provided by former Defense Secretary Robert Gates before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he spoke about regional powers with nuclear capabilities, specifically noting “the Israelis to the west.”

The urgency of this request follows a series of military escalations. Following the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Iranian missile attacks have targeted Israeli nuclear facilities in Dimona. While the conflict continues, President Trump has previously downplayed the threat of nuclear escalation.

Trump previously told reporters that Israel “would never” use nuclear weapons against Iran. These comments were made in response to concerns raised by David Saks, an advisor to the President, who warned on the All In podcast about the risks of an escalatory approach. Saks had suggested that Israel might contemplate using a nuclear weapon if it faced existential destruction. Trump noted at the time that Saks had not shared that specific assessment with him directly.

The military situation remains intense as the U.S. and Israel continue their bombardment of Iran. According to senior administration officials, the Israeli plan to strike Iran was the primary catalyst for the U.S. to take preemptive action in early March. The Israeli Defense Force, through spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, has indicated that thousands of targets remain on their list. Defrin noted in an interview that they have plans for at least three weeks of continued operations, with the potential for additional plans beyond that timeframe.

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