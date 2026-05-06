‘Operation Epic Fury is concluded’: Marco Rubio says military operation against Iran is over, but admits nuclear material still needs to be addressed

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced at a White House briefing that Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israeli military operation against Iran, is now over. The operation began on February 28 and was aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear program and forcing the country to give up its military ambitions in the region. Rubio claimed the operation achieved its goals, but acknowledged that the issue of Iran’s nuclear material still needs to be dealt with.

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“We’re done with that stage of it,” ABC News quotes Rubio, adding that the US is now moving on to “Project Freedom,” a new initiative aimed at restoring the flow of oil and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. However, removing Iran’s nuclear material, which was a key objective of the war, remains an unresolved issue.

When asked about the progress made in eliminating Iran’s nuclear program, Rubio focused only on the military successes of Operation Epic Fury. He said the operation “wiped out” Iran’s ability to build a shield behind which it could hide its nuclear program. “This is a very substantial achievement. And that was the purpose of this operation from Day 1,” Rubio said, without committing to the removal of Iran’s nuclear material.

The nuclear material question remains unanswered as the US shifts focus to diplomacy and reopening the Strait of Hormuz

When asked directly about the need to address the nuclear material issue, Rubio dodged the question and said the US is now focused on “Project Freedom.” His comments are also a shift from President Trump’s earlier statements, which hinted at the possibility of more military action against Iran. Rubio adopted a more careful tone, saying the US prefers peace and is willing to work with Iran on a diplomatic solution.

However, Rubio’s words also suggest that talks with Iran have stalled, and that Iran’s leaders need to accept the current reality and come to the negotiating table. Trump’s top negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are reportedly working to find a diplomatic path forward, but whether Iran will accept the terms of a deal remains to be seen.

Marco Rubio:



The operation is over—Epic Fury; we are done with that stage of it. pic.twitter.com/QJCI3JsZEI — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 5, 2026

Reports have also suggested that Trump is running out of options to claim a victory as the Iran blockade drags on longer than expected. The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran has responded by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes.

The situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations and attacks. The US has attacked seven Iranian fast boats in the strait, while Iran has fired warning shots at a US vessel. Two commercial ships have reported attacks, and one has successfully exited the strait under a US military escort. However, President Trump has suspended Project Freedom as he claims negotiations with Iran have been fruitful and have reached an important stage.

American officials appear to have little desire to return to full-scale military operations, which could further destabilize the region and push global oil prices higher. Instead, the US is hoping to reach a negotiated settlement with Iran that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and oil flows to resume.

Meanwhile, on a lighter note, the White House has been making headlines for other reasons, too, including posting AI-generated art of Trump as the Mandalorian for Star Wars Day, which drew criticism from fans over a lore-breaking detail. While Operation Epic Fury may be officially over, the nuclear material issue remains a serious and unresolved concern, and the US must now find a diplomatic solution that addresses it directly.

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