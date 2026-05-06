‘Complete and final agreement’: Trump pulls the brakes on Project Freedom after one day, claiming Iran talks are almost done

US President Donald Trump announced that he is putting “Project Freedom” on hold, just one day after it was launched. The project was the US effort to guide stranded ships safely through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the pause was meant to give room for the US to finalize a deal with Iran to end the conflict.

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This decision came as a surprise, especially since Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said only hours earlier that the US had successfully secured a passage through the waterway. According to The Guardian, they also said hundreds of commercial ships were already lined up to pass through.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he made the decision based on requests from Pakistan and other countries, and also pointed to what he called major military success during the campaign against Iran. He added that great progress had been made toward a deal with Iran, though Iran has not yet responded to his claims.

Iran has signaled it has not yet made its move, adding pressure on the US to justify the conflict

Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, made clear that Iran had not yet fully responded to the US move to reopen the waterway. “We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet,” he said in a post on X. This statement suggests Iran still holds significant leverage in the situation.

Rubio, for his part, insisted that the ceasefire in the Middle East was still holding and that the initial major US military operation against Iran had concluded. However, clashes between the US and Iran have continued to escalate on the ground, which contradicts his comments. Trump had previously warned that Iran risks being targeted with devastating force if attacks on US ships in the Strait continue.

You know that Project Freedom thing that both Hegseth and Rubio held press conferences about today? Trump now says it’s already on pause lol pic.twitter.com/M9PqVkqqrj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2026

The timing of Trump’s announcement is also notable because Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China soon. China has been closely involved in the region, and its role has been a major point of tension between the US and Iran. The visit is seen as significant, with an upcoming summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also on the horizon.

معادلهٔ‌ جدید تنگهٔ هرمز در حال تثبیت است. امنیت کشتیرانی و ترانزیت انرژی به دست آمریکا و متحدانش با نقض آتش‌بس و اعمال محاصره به خطر افتاده است؛ البته شرّشان کم خواهد شد.



خوب می‌دانیم که استمرار وضع موجود برای آمریکا غیر قابل تحمل است؛ درحالی که ما هنوز حتی شروع هم نکرده‌ایم. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 5, 2026

The US is also under growing pressure over how it explains the conflict to Congress. The War Powers Resolution requires presidents to seek formal approval from Congress for war activities 60 days after military action begins, and that deadline is approaching. This adds urgency to the US push for a deal with Iran.

The ongoing clashes between the US and Iran have also caused gasoline prices to rise sharply, which is becoming a political problem for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Trump has faced criticism over rising fuel costs affecting American consumers, even as he frames the situation as a victory. Despite these challenges, the US continues to push for a complete and final agreement with Iran, with the pause on Project Freedom being the latest move in that effort.

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