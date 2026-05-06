Texas FedEx driver sentenced to death by lethal injection, and Appeals court might just reaffirm considering the crime he’s convicted for

A Texas jury has sentenced 34-year-old Tanner Horner to death by lethal injection following his conviction for the 2022 kidnapping and murder of seven-year-old Athena Strand, The Independent reported. The decision arrived on a Tuesday after a trial that spanned 19 days of intense testimony in Wise County. Horner had previously pleaded guilty to capital murder on April 7, which immediately transitioned the case into the penalty phase, where the jury had to choose between life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

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The investigation into this incident began back in November 2022. According to investigators, Horner was working as a FedEx driver and was making a delivery to the home of Athena Strand in Paradise, Texas. The package he was delivering was a Barbie doll with the theme ‘You Can Be Anything,’ a Christmas gift from her mother.

It was during this visit that Horner abducted the young girl. He later admitted to investigators that he accidentally struck the girl with his truck and panicked when she indicated she was going to tell her father what had happened. Horner told police he subsequently strangled her with his bare hands and disposed of her body.

During the trial, prosecutors presented a chilling piece of evidence that likely influenced the jury

They played an hour-long audio recording that was captured inside Horner’s delivery van during the attack. This recording provided a grim look into the events of that day. In their closing arguments on May 5, Wise County District Attorney James Stainton characterized the crime as among the worst of the worst. The prosecution argued that Horner had fantasized about the murder long before it occurred.

They stated to the jury, “Tanner Horner was driving a FedEx truck, and I believe he had fantasized about this. I believe this was something he had in mind.” The prosecution further noted, “The experts told you that he fantasized about things. He fantasized about what he wanted to be. He fantasized about being a superhero. I think it’s reasonable to believe that he planned this as well.”

Tanner Horner, the FedEx delivery driver who pleaded guilty to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand has been sentenced to the death penalty. #texas #news pic.twitter.com/JbcclXsG4s — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2026

Defense attorneys attempted to persuade the jury to choose a life sentence instead of the death penalty. They presented testimony regarding Horner’s history, including his autism diagnosis, mental health struggles, and exposure to toxic levels of lead during his upbringing. They argued that these factors should be considered and that the state failed to prove he would remain a continuing threat if he were to spend his life in prison. Despite these efforts, the jury rejected the defense’s arguments and opted for the death penalty.

Family members of Athena were present and visibly distressed as the verdict was read. Her uncle addressed Horner directly in the courtroom, speaking to the devastating impact the murder had on their family. He told Horner, “You did not just take a life. You destroyed a family. You took a little girl who trusted the world and repaid that innocence with violence. You chose to cause pain that will last generations. You say you found God, but what you did to Athena stands in direct opposition to everything that you now claim to believe.”

He continued, “You will face the wrath of God. I want you to know that you are nothing. You are a footnote in Athena’s story. Her name will forever be remembered. Her name will forever be celebrated and everyone will forget you. You wanted your 15 minutes of fame. You got it. And no one’s going to remember you after this.”

Following the sentencing, Horner will be transferred to the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in West Livingston, Texas. While his execution date has not yet been set, the sentence will be automatically appealed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. This legal process is a standard procedure in capital murder cases in the state.

The history of this case dates back to when Horner was first arrested two days after Athena disappeared. Before the trial, he had been held in the Wise County Jail on a $1.56 million bond. He also faced four unrelated charges of sexual assault of a child dating back to 2013.

Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Gandy, had previously expressed her gratitude to the grand jury after the initial indictment, noting the difficulty of hearing the facts of the case. She had also encouraged the public to cherish their time with their own children, reminding everyone that no one is promised another day. As the legal proceedings move forward, the focus remains on the finality of the jury’s decision and the upcoming appeals process that will determine the ultimate outcome for Horner.

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