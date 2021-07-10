Deathloop PlayStation Exclusivity Will Only Last a Year

Deathloop is the stylish shooter from Arkane Studios, set to release later this year on PlayStation 5 and PC. The gorgeous game was shown off heavily in the most recent PlayStation State of Play on July 8, and as gamers have been seeing more of the title (which continues to look amazing by the way) there is a question a lot of fans have: when is it coming to Xbox?

Although Deathloop is a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch, it won’t be that way forever. As you might know, Arkane Studios is actually owned by Bethesda, which is owned by ZeniMax Media which in now owned by Microsoft. The chain of companies means that Xbox definitely has an interest in having the game in its platform but the limited exclusivity is getting in the way.

So, how long do PlayStation gamers have to brag about having Arkane’s newest project? Well, it seems exclusivity ends on September 14, 2022 – a year after the release date. This doesn’t confirm that Xbox will be releasing Deathloop on its platforms that day, but it seems likely that it will want to port it over as soon as possible.

Though Deathloop hasn’t come out yet, it’s quickly shaping up to look groundbreaking in terms of style, level design and action. The time bending FPS follows Colt as he battles his way through the Blackreef to kill the eight leaders of the island to stop the time loop he is caught in. Everyone here wants him dead including a rival assassin called Julianna who seems to have a personal relationship with Colt. What that means, or if Cold will ever truly be able to escape this hell is yet to be seen when the game releases this September.

- This article was updated on July 10th, 2021 at 9:49 am