Game News

Diablo 2: Resurrected: Open Beta Announced

Early Access Test also announced

August 11th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Diablo-II

Blizzard Entertainment revealed, in an official announcement on the developer’s site, the release date of both the Early Access Test and Open Beta Test of Diablo 2: Resurrected, which will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. 

According to the developers, those that have already pre-purchased the game will be able to test their might on the Early Access test, scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 17. The game’s Open-Beta test will be available from August 20 to August 23 to all players on any of the platforms above. Blizzard also revealed that the tests will feature the debut of two new classes, the Druid and the Paladin.

It was also revealed that, during the tests, players will be to experience the game’s multiplayer, where up to eight players will be able to take part in a single session. The tests will also feature cross-progression on all platforms. Also, according to the post, both Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be fully playable during the tests.

You can check out the official description of the game below, as is featured on its official site:

”Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC.”

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Diablo 2: Resurrected Gets September Release Date Diablo 2: Resurrected Gets September Release Date
Diablo 4 may still be a ways off, but today during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase we learned Diablo...
Attack of the Fanboy
Diablo 2: Resurrected Technical Alpha Diablo 2: Resurrected Technical Alpha Impressions
Don’t let Diablo 2: Resurrected fool you, the original game is nearly old enough to buy a beer, at least...
Attack of the Fanboy
BlizzConline: Diablo 2 Resurrected Updates the Graphics, Adds Cross-Progression Diablo 2 Resurrected: Does it Have Co-op?
New gameplay footage of Diablo 2 Resurrected has surfaced ahead of the technical alpha on April 9. Diablo 2 Resurrected...
Attack of the Fanboy
BlizzConline: Diablo 2 Resurrected Updates the Graphics, Adds Cross-Progression Diablo 2 Resurrected PC System Requirements Officially Revealed
As reported just a few days ago, Blizzard announced at BlizzConline it is currently developing Diablo 2 Resurrected. As you...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy