Diablo 2: Resurrected: Open Beta Announced

Blizzard Entertainment revealed, in an official announcement on the developer’s site, the release date of both the Early Access Test and Open Beta Test of Diablo 2: Resurrected, which will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One. Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.

According to the developers, those that have already pre-purchased the game will be able to test their might on the Early Access test, scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 17. The game’s Open-Beta test will be available from August 20 to August 23 to all players on any of the platforms above. Blizzard also revealed that the tests will feature the debut of two new classes, the Druid and the Paladin.

It was also revealed that, during the tests, players will be to experience the game’s multiplayer, where up to eight players will be able to take part in a single session. The tests will also feature cross-progression on all platforms. Also, according to the post, both Act I: The Sightless Eye and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei will be fully playable during the tests.

You can check out the official description of the game below, as is featured on its official site:

”Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is a remastered version of the quintessential action RPG Diablo® II. Pursue the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the denizens of hell as you uncover the fate of the Prime Evils Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal, now in up to 4K (2160p) resolution on PC.”

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2021