DMZ Players Found a Way to Push Players Out the of Exfil Helicopter

Warzone 2‘s DMZ game mode came out on November 16, and since then, thousands of players have been enjoying the new game mode that blends the Call of Duty experience and extraction shooters. Many players have compared DMZ to Escape from Tarkov, but some claim this is a different experience. As with any extraction shooter, players have to exfil to keep all their new gear and currency while fighting off AI and player opponents. Many players have taken extreme measures to keep players from extraction. A Reddit user shared how another player pushed him off the Extraction helicopter, and the community is still in shock.

On November 24, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared the creative way an enemy stopped him from extracting while still in the exfil helicopter. According to the Reddit user and the video he shared, an enemy AI convoy rammed his vehicle through the helicopter, causing the player to be pushed off the exfil chopper, being left in a knocked-down state while watching the helicopter fly away without him.

Many players are still surprised about how the player was forced to leave the exfil helicopter. Some users claim they would be furious if an NPC or player did the same to them, and others state this is worth committing a war crime.

Some Reddit users claim this is only possible if an NPC vehicle hits the helicopter, while another user stated he did the same to other players inside the chopper the only difference is that he used a Cargo Truck. True or not, this could become the new way to punish players who want to leave the game with lots of gear on them. We could be watching the birth of a new method to keep players from extracting Al Masrah.

The community has received this post with a mix of humor and shock, gathering thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many players are still laughing at the strange event experienced by this unlucky player in the comment section.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.