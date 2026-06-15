Lindsey Graham says he is concerned that the US and Iran appear to have different views of the terms of their ceasefire deal

Senator Lindsey Graham has voiced concern about the newly reached agreement between the United States and Iran, specifically pointing to a potential disconnect in how each side understands the terms of the deal. Graham, a well-known Iran hawk, posted on X that he is “concerned” that Iran’s view of the agreement appears to differ from what the American negotiating team is claiming.

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President Trump announced on Truth Social that “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.” In his post, Trump wrote, “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The deal aims to resolve a conflict that has lasted three and a half months. Iran had previously restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which caused gas prices in the United States to rise noticeably due to its impact on the energy industry. In response, the United States had maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports since mid-April.

Details of the memorandum of understanding and what comes next

According to The Hill, details about the specific terms of the memorandum of understanding have begun to emerge from different sources. According to a senior Iranian official, the draft agreement requires the United States to hold off on imposing new sanctions on Iran until a final deal is reached.

The official also noted that the agreement includes the release of $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets, while Iran would agree not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons, halt further uranium enrichment, and stop expanding its nuclear facilities. The UAE was also reportedly involved in efforts to release frozen Iranian funds, though the Gulf state has denied those allegations.

Graham said he was pleased that the memorandum of understanding on the Strait of Hormuz had been agreed to. He wrote on X, “I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters.” His comments made clear that while he welcomed the progress, he intends to keep a close eye on what follows.

I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters.



I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the… https://t.co/3vSNSOc1mp — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2026

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who served as a mediator for the talks, stated that an official signing ceremony is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. Vice President Vance told Fox News that he plans to travel to Switzerland for the event, and noted it is possible that President Trump will attend as well. Trump had announced the full ceasefire with Iran earlier that day, which also included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the withdrawal of the US naval blockade.

The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start… pic.twitter.com/5LQ0y03Wbg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 14, 2026

Graham has also made clear that he expects congressional oversight over the nuclear aspects of the negotiations. He stated that “any nuclear deal with Iran will be sent to Congress for review and a vote.” He further called for transparency, saying, “I look forward to reviewing the final product and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress.”

Graham closed his remarks by acknowledging the progress that has been made while stopping short of declaring the process complete. He wrapped up the post, writing: “Congratulations to all in getting us to this point. Time will tell.”

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