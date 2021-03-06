Earning XP In Marvel’s Avengers Is About To Be Slower

The worst part about Marvel’s Avengers was that it felt repetitive leveling up all of the time. Well leveling up is surprisingly going to be much worse when a new update hits very soon.

For some strange reason, the Marvel’s Avengers developers have decided to make leveling up slower than it is before. As a result of this, the game will be more boring to play than it did when it launched last year.

The so-called “XP Rework” will be implemented in a new update that is coming to the game on March 18th, 2021. This will also affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. You can read the full announcement from the official website posted down below.

XP Rework

The current XP “curve” isn’t really a curve at all. In most RPGs, the amount of XP you need to level up increases as you gain levels in a curve, but our system is a straight line. This has led to pacing issues, such as skill points currently being rewarded too fast, which may be confusing and overwhelming to newer players. We want each decision to invest in a skill or Heroic to be more meaningful.

Based on these issues, we’ll be increasing the amount of XP needed to level up, starting from around level 25. This amount will increase the closer you get to level 50 so that it will take longer to reach higher levels, and will only affect character level, not power level. If you already have level 50 characters, which is the current maximum, this won’t affect you. If you have a character who isn’t level 50 and want to speed up their progress, take this time to do so before the update on March 18.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will be out on March 18th, 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.