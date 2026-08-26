Ex-girlfriend broke no-contact after eight months leading to ‘more unanswered questions’ for the man. Redditors urge him to block her

A 29-year-old man is left searching for answers after his ex-girlfriend broke eight months of silence with a mysterious, deleted text message, the Daily Dot reported. The situation, which unfolded on Reddit in the r/BoyDinnerDiaries community, has sparked a wave of advice from users who are firmly telling him to hit the block button and move on.

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The man, with the user handle el_grouchie, shared the history of his two-year relationship, which was marked by significant turbulence. Early on, the couple planned to move in together after the woman moved for her master’s degree. During a period of unemployment, the man received an ultimatum that the relationship could end if he did not find work. He eventually secured a job in an industry he disliked just to satisfy those demands.

The relationship faced its first major hurdle when the woman ended things via text, later explaining that her mother had pressured her to leave him. They reconciled the next morning, as the man noted, “She told me that she regretted it immediately and we got back together.”

Things seemed to stabilize for a time, but the dynamic shifted once the woman started her school program

As her workload grew, the communication became inconsistent, and the man noticed a change in her behavior. He recalled, “She got meaner. Started saying these awful things about me and my body. I finally confronted her about it after a few weeks. She broke up with me right there.”

Despite her request to remain friends, the man chose to cut ties to focus on his own growth. He spent the following months building a new life, improving his health, and moving forward. Everything changed recently when he received a notification from her while leaving work. He decided to wait until the next day to look at it, but by then, the message was gone.

“We’ve spent eight months not talking, what’s one more day? That next day after I got home from work I finally opened it. Deleted. Don’t know how long it was left on delivered before she deleted it. Don’t know what it said. Don’t know why she sent it,” he wrote. He admitted that this interaction left him with “more unanswered questions” and a lingering sense that he missed out on potential closure.

The online community quickly rallied behind him, offering a reality check on the nature of his past relationship. One user pointed out the instability of his ex-girlfriend, noting, “She’s already demonstrated today she’ll dump you whenever things get difficult. Marriage and life will ALWAYS get difficult at times. You deserve a partner that will stick by you in the difficult times. Block her number. And live your life.”

Others echoed this sentiment, with one commenter cautioning, “Whatever she sent, she is still not sure or else she wouldn’t have had second thoughts and delete it. Even if it was on read. If what she sent was some sort of “let’s get back in touch” or ‘worse’ it would be very normal for you to read it and then take time to let it sink in. So whatever she wrote… I don’t believe her heart was really in it. Or it was some stupid thing like checking if you could send her money or some s—. Be careful. Whatever you do, don’t message her you saw it etc. Let it be.. you seem to be doing good now!”

The consensus among the commenters is that the man has found his own peace and shouldn’t let someone who has been so inconsistent disrupt his progress. As one Redditor put it, “She wants you to reach out to her and I don’t think you should. Clearly she has a lot going on but you’ve found peace and don’t need someone that’s so hot and cold to come disturb it.”

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