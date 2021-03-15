Exclusive Pokémon TCG Card Giveaway Is Happening At GameStop Later This Week

Pokémon seems like it is even bigger than ever these days between the games, anime, and especially the trading card game. It feels like the old days of the Pokémon TCG, where it was near impossible to finds booster packs in stores. This is because people are searching for these like crazy and the market itself has skyrocketed. We are just coming off McDonalds having an exclusive set of cards in Happy Meals and now it looks like GameStop is going to be having an exclusive Pokémon TCG card as well.

This news comes courtesy of PokéBeach, who confirmed that GameStop will be having a giveaway for an exclusive Flapple Pokémon card that you can’t get anywhere else. The card itself is a reprint of an existing card, but this time it has a GameStop stamp on the card itself, which is a first for the retailer.

Unlike the free Pokémon giveaways for use in the games themselves, this exclusive Flapple is not entirely free. Rather, you have to purchase $15 or more in Pokémon TCG merchandise to be able to get this special Flapple card.

This Flapple card giveaway with begin on Friday, March 19, and there is little doubt that stores will run out pretty quickly. If they are anything like anything else Pokémon TCG related over the last year, you can bank on people flocking to GameStop stores just to get this card.

Best of luck getting the GameStop exclusive Flapple card when it releases in stores this Friday.