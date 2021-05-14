Fall Guys Developer Mediatonic Accidentally Leaks Source Code

In the gaming world, there’s a myriad of blunders developers can make. Whether it be as simple as an update missing the mark, a major bug being missed prior to launch, or something as large as Cyberpunk 2077 leaving a myriad of bugs untouched. There are some things which developers, under absolutely no circumstance should do. Unfortunately for Mediatonic, it appears a mistake within the latest Fall Guys Season 4.5 update has done the unthinkable.

Found originally by Reddit user r/darklinkpower, looking into the game’s directory they found a file titled “FallGuys_client_BackUpThisFolder_ButDontShipItWithYourGame”. Originally you’d consider this quite suspicious, but darklinkpower took it one step further by looking into this file to see what he could find. According to the user, they discovered a myriad of files all pertaining to the game itself, currently in C++ format. This means the files are what exists prior to compiling the update to go out to various platforms. While this means it isn’t the exact source code, that doesn’t make the leak much better.

It’s not too often we see developers make this large of a blunder, but it will no doubt be corrected soon. In essence, these files represent a lot of what makes a game like Fall Guys run. With anyone being able to decompile it and make modifications to it, anyone could theoretically re-release the game for free wherever they want (even if the legality of that is in question). With a game like Fall Guys that isn’t too big a deal, since you need players to run the game anyway, but once again, that isn’t a good set of information to accidentally release.

Overall, this is an interesting situation Mediatonic has put themselves in, and a good laugh for the day for the rest of us. What do you think of the Fall Guys developers accidentally leaking this sort of thing? Let us know!