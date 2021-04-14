Final-Fantasy-VII-Remake-Intergrade-Yuffie-Episode-Title-And-Voice-Cast-Revealed

Final Fantasy VII Remake just celebrated the one year anniversary of its release the other day, but all eyes are on the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 in June. Not only are we getting a free upgrade to PS5 with the visuals and performance, but also a paid new episode starring Yuffie. With still a couple months to go until that release, Square Enix has now revealed some details about that episode for the first time.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is set to release on June 10 as both a standalone release or as a paid upgrade to the original (not including the PS Plus version) for those that want the Yuffie episode, which we now know is called Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode INTERmission. This certainly isn’t bound to get confusing at all with the multiple names involved with both Intergrade and INTERmission.

Yuffie is a ninja, so they have made her combat be setup both in close range or from afar. Her Elemental Ninjutsu abilities in particular look like they will be a lot of fun to use in battle.

Square Enix also revealed the voice cast for the game, with a brand new voice actress being brought in to play Yuffie like we saw with the rest of the Remake cast. Suzie Yueng has been picked to voice Yuffie, which seems like a great pick so far based on the initial trailer. We also learned that Aleks Le will be voicing Sonon Kusakabe and Daman Mills will be voicing Weiss.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Remake INTERmission will be released on June 10 exclusively for Playstation 5.