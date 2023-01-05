First Fontaine Character Model Leak Teases Genshin Impact’s Steampunk Nation

After a recent leak revealed a description of Genshin Impact‘s Hydro Archon, a new series of leaks surfaced, this time revealing a series of Fontaine characters models, thus offering a glimpse of what we can expect from the region, rumored to debut on the game’s version 4.0.

In total, seven character models leaked at the time of writing, two in higher detail and 5 through blurry images. One of the higher-quality models seems to fit the description of the land’s former Hydro Archon, which was revealed as part of the already-mentioned Fontaine leak. With that said, the identity of the characters is still a mystery.

You can check out the said higher-quality character models below. It’s important to point out that, although the leaker responsible for the character at the right is still a mystery, the one by the right was leaked by m9g. The images were posted on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit by users evnxxz and ExpressionDesigner30 respectively.

About the Fontaine Region

Fontaine is the land under the care of the Hydro Archon Focalors, also known as the God of Justice. Apart from that, just like Mondstadt with Germany, Liyue with China, and Inazuma with Japan, the region is rumored to be heavily inspired by the culture featured in France. Fontaine is also known for being one of the most advanced nations in Teyvat, as well as for being the home of many geniuses, and a nation that prods itself on being Teyvat’s biggest cultural hub.

As we mentioned above, given the advances in technology as well as the leaked models, which seem to wear clothes featuring many similarities to those used in the Victorian Age, Fontaine will very likely be Genshin Impact’s first Steampunk nation.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023