Hades Gets an Unexpected, but Welcome Feature on the PS5

August 15th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Hades, Supergiant Games’ mega-hit dungeon-crawler, was released last Friday for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. But the game’s PS5 version features an unusual but amazing addition.

What can it be, do you ask? Well, as pointed out by  @CanYouPetTheDog, on Twitter, if players decide to pet Cerberus in the PS5 version of Hades, and why wouldn’t you, he is just the best, the DualSence’s haptic feedback will pass on to players the three-headed dog’s contented growl, showing, the new level of immersion offered by the system.

You can check out @CanYouPetTheDog’s tweet below, which was later retweeted by Supergiant Games’:

In Hades, players get into the blazing sandals of Prince Zagreus, the son of the God of the Underworld, as he fights to escape his father’s clutches and reach the surface, by any means necessary.

The game was first released on September 2020, exclusively for PCs, and has, since then, received many awards, including Best Game on the BAFTA Games Award’s, Best Action Game and Best Indie Game on The Game Awards 2020, Best Game on the 17th British Academy Games Awards, among many, and I mean, many others. The game is also considered by many as the best dungeon-crawler in years.

You can check out Hades’ official description below, as is featured on its product page on Steam:

”Defy the god of the dead as you hack and slash out of the Underworld in this rogue-like dungeon crawler from the creators of Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre.”

You can play Hades right now, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC, on both Steam, and in the Epic Games Store.

- This article was updated on August 15th, 2021

