Highly Anticipated Game “HUMANKIND” Coming Out Today

Amplitude and SEGA’s brand new and highly anticipated title “HUMANKIND” releases today, the game will take players through the entire history of humanity and allow them to rewrite its battles as they will.

In HUMANKIND players will have the chance to rewrite the entirety of human history, change its course, and experiment as they will. Players will be leading their people starting from the Neolithic era all the way to the modern age.

There are 60 different historical cultures for the players to influence, starting with ancient Egypt, evolving into the Romans, after that Vikings or Khmers, the choice is up to the players as they advance the new narrative of history.

Fame is what players will be seeking, the player with the most fame will ultimately win the game. Every choice, great deed, and every battle won will increase the fame of a player and higher their ranks.

❗ IT'S FINALLY HERE ❗#HumankindGame is now available. And that feels really good to say! 🙌 Play now 👉 https://t.co/Hp5a4vcVqp pic.twitter.com/2HrlxSTknz — Humankind (@humankindgame) August 17, 2021

Players will have plenty of mechanics to play with as well. Terrain elevation and city-building is a no-brainer, they will have a direct impact on the tactical advantage of players while in battle. Players will also have the chance to train their own army as they progress, and if they aren’t well prepared, they will also have the chance to call upon their allies to help in the time of need and take the battle to the next level.

“Amplitude Studios was founded with the intention of creating this game, all the games we’ve created up until now have been leading up to this moment. We are so excited to finally be able to share with the community what has been at the heart of Amplitude since day one.” said chief creative officer, Romain de Waubert.

HUMANKIND is now available for download on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Stadia, as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC.