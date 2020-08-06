Hitman 3 Allows You To Play Entire Trilogy In VR

Rather than have another showcase focused on the upcoming PS5 as a whole, PlayStation’s latest State of Play also features focus on PS4 and even PSVR. We got the official reveal of Hitman 3 during the prior event, but the new State of Play brought us a major surprise reveal that brings not just the game itself in VR, but the prior two as well.

Hitman 3 is set to arrive on multiple platforms in early 2021, with it looking great so far. We got a new trailer during the new State of Play, but the biggest surprise was that Hitman 3 would be playable in VR. This isn’t just small missions in VR either, but appears to be done similar to Resident Evil 7 where it’s included throughout.

Even more surprising came the announcement at the end of the trailer that said “Play The entire World of Assassination Trilogy in VR.” We don’t know how this will be implemented entirely, but it goes with the previous news that prior missions would be in the game.

What we also don’t know is whether this will be exclusive to PSVR, similar to the VR for Resident Evil 7 as well, or whether it will come to PC as well. That is something we’ll probably find out soon, so stay tuned for more information on that.