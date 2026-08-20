‘I didn’t do nothing. I’m a kid’: A Black 14-year-old knelt with his hands raised as Ohio police handcuffed him, but he wasn’t even a suspect

A 14-year-old boy in Ohio was recently detained at gunpoint and handcuffed while standing on his own front porch, despite having absolutely nothing to do with the criminal activity police were investigating. As reported by The Nerd Stash, this incident, captured on a Ring camera, has sparked a significant amount of backlash as people across the internet process the reality of the footage.

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The events unfolded on Monday, August 17, when officers from the Canton Police Department were actively searching for suspects involved in a series of vehicle thefts. The crimes specifically targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and authorities had reason to believe that at least one of the individuals involved was a juvenile.

According to Police Chief John Gabbard, a K-9 unit tracked the suspects from the vicinity of WC Henderson Avenue NE, moving across Lippert Road NE and eventually toward Highland Road NE. As officers moved ahead of the K-9 tracking team, they encountered the teenager on the porch of a home located in the 700 block of Highland Road NE. The officers believed the boy matched the description of one of the suspects they were pursuing, leading them to approach him with their weapons drawn.

What happened once officers reached the teenager

The footage shows the boy kneeling on his porch with his hands raised. He can be heard pleading with the officers, stating, “I didn’t do nothing. I’m a kid.” Despite his clear distress and verbal insistence that he was not involved in any wrongdoing, officers proceeded to place him in handcuffs. Police later confirmed that the boy was not a suspect and released him within minutes.

White cop can't arrest black teens to figure things out. White Cop CHOSE THE WRONG KID!!! He told you he was a kid & you told him, "You didn't give a !?!!!!" You can see he's innocent & this is the last time you mess with mine!! pic.twitter.com/ZsdyruJwyh — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) August 18, 2026

The actual suspect, 18-year-old Kenneth Moore Jr., was eventually located hiding behind a house across the street in the 800 block of Highland Road NE. Officials noted that Moore had felony warrants, a history of assault, and was believed to be armed at the time of the search. A similar case unfolded when an 18-year-old Black woman asked “What did I do?” moments before an Arkansas trooper threw her to the ground and punched her during a traffic stop.

The internal review process is now underway regarding the conduct of the officers involved. Police Chief John Gabbard spoke about the incident, saying, “It is never our intention to subject innocent bystanders to custody or involve the general public unnecessarily in police operations.” He further added that he expects his officers to treat people professionally and respectfully. Whether any disciplinary action will follow remains to be seen, as the department has not confirmed any specific outcomes for the officers at this time.

This incident brings to mind the legal standards that govern police interactions in the United States. Under the Supreme Court ruling in the 1968 case Terry v. Ohio, law enforcement is permitted to conduct a brief stop and a limited pat-down for weapons if they have a reasonable suspicion that a person is involved in criminal activity and may be armed and dangerous.

This standard was established to balance the state’s interest in public and officer safety against the Fourth Amendment rights of individuals, which protect against unreasonable searches and seizures. While the use of handcuffs during a detention is a common point of contention, courts have generally held that the act of handcuffing does not automatically turn a detention into an arrest.

Instead, the legality of the action depends on whether it is reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. Officers often argue that they use handcuffs to maintain the status quo and ensure safety, particularly when they are dealing with reports of weapons or suspects who might flee.

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