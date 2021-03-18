The independent developer publishing branch for Xbox, also known as [email protected], has long provided us with plenty of intriguing indie titles to sink our teeth into. Thanks to them, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass players have access to wonderful titles such as Deep Rock Galactic, Deliver Us the Moon, Telling Lies, and many, many more! If you’re excited to see what they have in store next, you won’t have to wait long. In a partnership with Twitch Gaming, the two teams are hosting an event on March 26 at 9:00 AM PDT to show off new gameplay, trailers, and much more! You can check out the short announcement trailer for the event below.

[email protected] and Twitch have kept rather quiet regarding the reveals being shown next week, but there are a few details to glean. The event will showcase new trailers and gameplay for over 25 different games, including Second Extinction, The Ascent, Void Train, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You can even expect reveals from some wonderful indie publishers such as Devolver Digital and Dear Villagers. To top it all off, upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles will be showcased, which those of you subscribed to the service will be more than happy to see.

If you’d like additional details regarding the event, you can check out the official Xbox Wire blog post to learn more. Will you be tuning into the event? What games do you hope to see reveals for? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!