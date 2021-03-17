EA Play is Finally Coming to Game Pass for PC Tomorrow

For those of you who’ve enjoyed the spoils provided by EA Play on Game Pass for Console and Cloud, there’s been so much to explore. From the exhilarating races of the Need for Speed series to the dark yet hopeful tale of Sea of Solitude, there’s plenty of great experiences to take part in. For my fellow Game Pass PC users though, the idea of it coming to us seemed like a distant memory after it was delayed last minute in December. Thankfully though, that delay has nearly concluded. Starting tomorrow, owners of Xbox Game Pass for PC will have full access to the EA Play library.

This addition is quite substantial, bringing well over 60 of EA’s best titles to Game Pass PC. These include the you-must-play-this title of Titanfall 2, narrative lightsaber adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and much more! That’s not to mention that the service is bringing in Star Wars: Squadrons, a well-renowned combat flight simulator that’s to die for if you’re a fan of the genre. If that’s not enough for you, you can even score plenty of goodies through all your favorite EA titles.

While I’m currently waiting on Destiny 2’s PC Game Pass arrival before subscribing again, I’m really excited to get through some of the titles on EA Play. The Crysis series has always been a set of games near and dear to my heart, so replaying them will be an absolute joy. The same goes for Mirror’s Edge and its sequel (or remake? I’m not sure), with some very enjoyable parkour plus a good story if not great.

Hopefully, you’re as excited as I am to dabble into all these new games thanks to EA Play. This, combined with the newly announced batch of titles, is adding a massive amount of value to the service. What will you be playing first? Already subscribed to EA Play? Let me know in the comments below.