A dad left his 13-year-old son alone the day his mom died to play football with his stepkid, and years later his son told him what that cost him

For one 19-year-old, the realization that his father had moved on to a new family came with years of neglect and a final act of abandonment. After feeling like a second-class citizen in his father’s home, he decided to close that chapter for good. His father, however, is struggling to accept that his son no longer wants a relationship, leading to a standoff where the son is refusing to play along with the idea that they are still a family.

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The son shared his story on Reddit, explaining that his parents divorced when he was 2. While his father was not perfect, they had a decent relationship until the man remarried when the son was 9. From that point, the father’s attention shifted almost entirely to his new stepson, Tommy, who was three years younger. The father justified this by claiming he needed to be a dad to Tommy because the boy had never had one before, and this became a recurring theme as he consistently broke promises to his biological son to prioritize his new stepson.

As detailed by Bored Panda, the most devastating moment came when the son was 13. On the day his mother died, his father chose to proceed with plans to take Tommy to a father-and-son football game, leaving the boy alone to grieve. The father’s wife then accused the grieving 13-year-old of being spoiled for supposedly trying to ruin Tommy’s fun. That incident served as a turning point, and the son began emotionally detaching from his father before he even turned 16.

He had his chance and the son is done waiting for it

The patterns of neglect continued over the years. The son recalled winning an award and asking his father to take him out for cake to celebrate. His father agreed but later told him he could only spend time with one of them that week, choosing instead to keep plans with Tommy for a karate event. The son scrambled to ask his grandparents to attend his award ceremony at the last minute.

He eventually stopped believing his father’s promises and spent his teenage years planning his exit. Amid other personal stories going viral online, including a server’s account of a loyalty dispute, few have drawn as direct and personal a response as this one did.

Now 19, the son has turned down every invitation from his father, including meetups, family dinners, and a vacation with his wife and Tommy. When his father showed up at a relative’s house with his wife and stepson to confront him, the son stood his ground and told his father this was the result of years of choosing Tommy over him.

He made clear that he no longer considered the man his family. Amid other personal stories drawing strong public reactions online, a Sherpa guide’s survival story at Everest also captured widespread attention.

The father’s wife has called the son’s actions a tantrum and claimed the situation is unfair to Tommy, who she says feels like he lost a brother. The son told her that Tommy never had a brother and blocked her after she continued to push for a reconciliation. He has also muted his father.

The response from the Reddit community was overwhelmingly supportive of the son. Many readers were struck by the father’s choice to leave his child alone on the day his mother died, with one commenter writing, “Who the hell abandons their child on the day the child’s mother dies?” Another noted that family is built on love and support, not just blood.

A small minority suggested he show some grace, but the broader consensus was that the father had his chance to be a parent and is now living with the consequences of his own past choices. The son has blocked the stepmother and muted his father, and has said he is moving on.

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