FIFA accidentally gave 60 fans free World Cup tickets through a glitch, then sent them an email giving them seven days to pay or lose their seats

FIFA has confirmed that around 60 fans received World Cup 2026 tickets at no cost due to a website glitch during checkout. The governing body is now requiring those individuals to pay within seven days or face cancellation of their seats. The issue came to light on June 4, 2026.

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As detailed by BroBible, FIFA addressed the error directly, confirming in a statement: “FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June, regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process.” The organization attributed the error to a payment processing failure on its end.

FIFA stated that it “regrets the error and any inconvenience caused” and confirmed that “the tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount.” According to an email released online by Ticket Talk Network, fans have exactly seven days to submit payment. If the deadline passes without payment, the tickets could be rescinded entirely.

FIFA’s ticketing headaches go well beyond a checkout glitch

This ticketing error arrives amid broader scrutiny of FIFA’s operations. Officials from New York and New Jersey have begun investigating whether various ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws, and FIFA has received subpoenas from the attorneys general of both states. These legal inquiries are requesting detailed information on several matters, including the specific use of variable pricing, amid separate complaints over seat downgrades affecting premium ticket buyers.

🚨 FIFA has confirmed a website glitch has left dozens of fans getting FREE tickets for the World Cup 2026.



Supporters reportedly have 7 days to complete payment or lose their seats. @SkyNews — Soloball (@OginiSolomon) June 5, 2026

The landscape of complimentary tickets remains inconsistent across different groups. While the general public is dealing with payment glitches and potential cancellations, the Saudi Arabian football association announced that its fans will receive complimentary tickets during the tournament. The association stated: “On this occasion, Saudi Arabia is offering free tickets for Saudi National Team fans present in the U.S. We wish our national team the best of luck as it represents the Kingdom with pride, passion, and the full force of a nation behind them.”

FIFA’s ticketing policies are notoriously strict. A spinal cord injury charity was previously forced to cancel a raffle for World Cup tickets after a FIFA representative noted that tickets are issued as “personal, revocable licenses” intended to “protect the integrity and fair allocation of tickets, ensure that access is provided through controlled and secure channels, and safeguard the commercial rights that underpin the organization and delivery of the FIFA World Cup.” \

For fans navigating refunds or payment questions, FIFA’s official ticket cancellation and refund support page outlines the relevant processes. The tournament has faced broader criticism over its pricing, with high costs drawing scrutiny from advocacy groups ahead of the event.

For the 60 affected fans, the deadline to secure their seats stands. Failure to complete payment within the seven-day window will result in the tickets being cancelled.

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