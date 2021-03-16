Xbox Game Pass Gets Outriders, Octopath Traveler, and More This Month

It’s time for Microsoft to drop another batch of games for Xbox Game Pass. Admittedly, last edition’s games weren’t anything to run home about, as their offerings were limited entirely to sports games. It was sure fun for fans of that sort of thing, but that’s also a fairly limited fanbase. Thanks to the restricted nature of last edition’s titles though, this lineup is looking to hit hard with many big-budget titles. Without further adieu, here’s all you can get your hands on for the last half of March 2021!

Xbox Game Pass Console Titles

Undertale – Available today!

Empire of Sin – March 18

Star Wars: Squadrons – March 18

Genesis Noir – March 25

Octopath Traveler – March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25

Narita Boy – March 30

Outriders – April 1

Game Pass PC Titles

Undertale – Available today!

Empire of Sin – March 18

Nier: Automata – March 18

Torchlight III – March 18

Genesis Noir – March 25

Octopath Traveler – March 25

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition – March 25

Supraland – March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25

Narita Boy – March 30

Cloud Titles

Undertale – Available today!

Empire of Sin – March 18

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – March 25

Narita Boy – March 30

Outriders – April 1

It goes without saying that Xbox Game Pass for PC has scored the most during this round of additions. While many of its additions are shared with other platforms, games such as Nier: Automata, Supraland, and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire are massive pickups. That’s not to say Cloud and Console Game Pass have been left in the dust though, as games like Outriders and Star Wars: Squadrons are still massive pickups. That, and many of the shared games like Octopath Traveler can provide massive hours of content.

If you want more details about any of the titles on this list, check out the official Xbox Wire post. For now, what games will you be trying from this batch? Any games you hope to see join the service soon? Let us know in the comments below.