“Maybe went for a high-five,” Republican congresswoman responds after video appears to show Trump official trying to slap her buttocks

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna appeared to shrug off an awkward moment involving Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. This comes after a video appeared to show him reaching toward her buttocks as they crossed paths onstage.

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The footage was recorded as Turner left the stage and Luna walked toward the microphone at a Republican convention in Texas. Per Mediaite, Luna responded to the clip with a lighthearted reaction, saying, “Oh my goodness!” before offering an explanation for what appeared to happen.

The footage quickly drew attention because Turner’s hand appears to move downward and behind Luna as the two pass one another. The video does not establish Turner’s intent, and there is no verified indication that he actually made contact with Luna’s backside.

The video left people trying to figure out what happened

The unusual moment happened in full view of the audience as Turner finished his appearance and Luna prepared to take the stage. As they moved past each other, Turner’s arm appears to swing toward the area behind Luna before he continues walking away.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner appears to attempt to slap the behind of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna when exiting the RNC midterm convention stage. pic.twitter.com/aZ9Nx3OOfh — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 9, 2026

That movement prompted viewers to question what they just saw. Some interpreted the gesture as an attempted slap, while others focused on the possibility that Turner was reaching out for a high-five that simply went badly wrong.

Luna did not appear to stop or confront Turner after the moment. Instead, she continued toward the microphone and proceeded with her appearance.

The congresswoman’s reaction also kept the incident from immediately turning into a confrontation onstage. In a report by Wonderwall, Luna said the former NFL player simply “Maybe went for a high-five. I don’t know.”

Her response suggested that she was not treating the brief encounter as a serious incident. The clip has also raised questions about how much can actually be determined from a short video.

Turner, who serves as Trump’s HUD secretary, was walking away from the stage when the interaction occurred. The video has fueled discussion online, but the footage alone does not provide enough information to establish exactly what he intended to do. Without a clear statement from Turner explaining the gesture, his intent remains unconfirmed. This leaves viewers to interpret the brief interaction for themselves.

The awkward few seconds have since become the focus of attention largely because of how strange the interaction looks when slowed down. Luna’s apparent willingness to brush it off may mean more than you’d think, but leaves much up to interpretation.

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