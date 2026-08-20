McKenna West says she saved a baby’s life by refusing an abortion, but the biological parents are suing for over $100,000 over broken contract terms

Alaskan nurse McKenna West gave birth to a baby boy on August 12, 2026, in Texas, and the child’s biological parents have since filed a lawsuit seeking more than $100,000 in damages. As reported by Ladbible, Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed allege that West violated their surrogacy contract by refusing to undergo an abortion after a fetal diagnosis. West refers to the child as Gabriel, while Gilkar and Ahmed identify him as Rumi in court filings.

Recommended Videos

The dispute centers on a diagnosis made during a 20-week scan, which reportedly revealed the fetus had hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital condition in which the left side of the heart does not develop properly. Without specialized medical intervention shortly after birth, the condition is typically fatal, according to Cleveland Clinic. In a typical heart, the left side pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body, and an underdeveloped left side prevents the heart from functioning normally.

Legal filings state that Gilkar and Ahmed, who live in California, asked West to terminate the pregnancy following the diagnosis. West’s attorney, Lincoln Wilson, said the surrogacy contract allowed the intended parents to request termination in the event of fetal anomalies, and according to filings from Gilkar and Ahmed, West initially agreed and scheduled the procedure. West has said she ultimately chose not to proceed, and alleges the couple threatened to sue her for $250,000 over the decision, a claim Gilkar and Ahmed deny.

The legal fight has stretched across three states

As the dispute escalated, West traveled to Texas, where her attorney said she believed state law would recognize her as the child’s legal mother because she gave birth to him. Gilkar and Ahmed have since filed a countersuit seeking more than $100,000 for the alleged contract violation, along with unspecified damages they describe as resulting from malicious and outrageous conduct.

The couple says they paid West $60,000 for the surrogacy and denies threatening her. Unrelated viral healthcare stories have circulated online recently as well, including one where a patient’s imaging appointment cost hundreds less after she dropped her insurance.

Court filings show that on July 20, 2026, West cut off communication with Gilkar and Ahmed and revoked their access to her medical providers. A California court later affirmed that Gilkar and Ahmed were the child’s legal parents, making them responsible for his medical expenses, though an Alaskan court subsequently ruled that California held jurisdiction over the case.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened on August 11, 2026, ordering UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Medical Center of Dallas to provide care to the baby while restricting West from making medical decisions or representing herself as the child’s parent. The baby was born two weeks early on the morning of August 12, 2026, and underwent emergency surgery to address the heart defect immediately after birth.

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome typically requires a series of three procedures, the Norwood, Glenn, and Fontan surgeries, to reroute blood flow, and children with the condition often require lifelong cardiology care. Other unrelated viral clips have drawn attention this week too, including video of a man throwing a ketchup-soaked burger at a woman.

Lee Budner, an attorney representing Gilkar and Ahmed, said the baby is currently in his biological parents’ physical custody while receiving medical care, adding that West’s “attempt to interfere with his medical care has been soundly rejected by the courts.” West continues to contest the custody arrangements, and her attorney has said they intend to challenge existing parentage orders on the grounds that Texas law recognizes the birth mother as the legal mother.

West is expected to appear in a Texas court on August 25, 2026, with both sides maintaining conflicting interpretations of the surrogacy agreement.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy