Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update Release Dates, What’s Included

Part 1 of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is fast approaching, and to mark that happening some members of the dev team have released a special video where they answer some of the more major questions about the update itself. In contrast to earlier videos where they looked at things such as the blocks in the update, this one is more focused on the actual concept of the update. This includes major questions such as why they decided to split the update into two parts and asking how the new generation will tie in with all of the old generation from worlds made before the update. These questions and more are answered in the video, and we’ll be taking a look at some of the more major answers and what this could mean going forward.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Update Release Date

Now that’s just around eight full minutes of questioning answering, so what are big takeaways from all of this? Well, right off the bat they confirm that while Part 1 of the update is releasing in just a few days, Part 2 is planned to be released at the end of the year around the Holiday season. They have also said that despite technically being part of the same update, Part 1 and Part 2 will be released as 1.17 and 1.18 respectively.

The reason behind the split is also further clarified with there being two major reasons behind it. The first of them is that they want the new content to get into the player’s hands as soon as possible, and the second reason is that it allows them to focus down on certain aspects of the game during development. Another important thing to note about Part 2 is that they are taking into consideration how the world generation will look when updating older worlds to the new update, and to this end, they have stated that they took time to ensure that the transition from old chunks to new ones will be as smooth as possible. More questions than just these are answered, but these are some of the more major ones.

So hopefully this sheds some light on how this more unique update schedule is being handled, and helps to relieve any concerns people may have had about the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update.

Minecraft is available now on PC, PS4. Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and many more platforms

- This article was updated on:June 5th, 2021