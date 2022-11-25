Modern Warfare 2 Players Consider This Perk as Completely Useless

Modern Warfare 2 has many features and mechanics from past titles. Many players take advantage of these mechanics to custom their experience and deal with enemy players. The Perk system changed in Modern Warfare 2, but its core function is the same. Modern Warfare 2’s Battle Hardened perk has been the topic of discussion among some players, and not for a good reason.

On November 24, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post detailing the concerning situation about a perk that, according to many, is not working as intended. According to the Reddit user, Modern Warfare 2’s Battle Hardened perk is not doing a good job when players face flashbangs. The Reddit user stated, considering how strong Flashbangs were in the game. He thought the Battle Hardened perk would suffice to deal with the annoying white flash that hits players throughout the match.

The Battle Hardened perk reduces the effect of Flash, Stunt, EMP, and even Gas grenades besides Shocksticks. On paper, this perk is perfect for players who constantly get hit by Tactical equipment like this or for players who like to rush the enemy and want to avoid any countermeasure that can affect their plays.

Sadly the user who wrote the post is not alone, many players agree with his statement, and so far, the post has hundreds of upvotes and comments. Many players agree that the perk is not useful enough to use in their classes.

Some players state that the Battle Hardened perk only has a minor effect on the duration of the tactical grenade that hits the player. Many of them claim that the perk only reduces the effect by 0.3 seconds, something many players think is not enough to have a real impact or even save a player’s life in a match.

Players need to find a new alternative to this perk until the developers hear their complaints and decide to give the Battle Hardened perk a decent buff making it more useful.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022