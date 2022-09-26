Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has made some changes that are puzzling to players, but also some which represent a positive change to the multiplayer modes landscape. While this includes things like third-person perspectives and new mechanics such as ledge-hanging to experience the game and maneuverability in new lights, some include fundamentally different changes to the gameplay formula. One particular change, in the form of Invasion Mode, invokes images of another awesome shooter, Titanfall, with its gameplay features. Read on for how Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion Mode Pulls Some of Titanfall’s Best Aspects!

Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion Mode Pulls Some of Titanfall’s Best Aspects

To clarify, Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion Mode uses the format of a large Team Deathmatch, 20v20, along with AI-controlled bots you can kill for points, similar to Titanfall’s Attrition mode. Both games and these respective modes reward you with points of ascending value depending on which targets you take down. While the comparisons drop in the absence of an equivalent enemy type like a Titan in Modern Warfare 2, the similarities are clear and pretty great. Attrition is one of the most fun modes in the Titanfall series, with large-scale battles spread across big maps where players can win battles without necessarily having to take down enemy players.

One clear way to compare the two is the points system for each game, such as for Titanfall’s Attrition Mode:

Grunts, Specters, Stalkers : 1 point per kill

: 1 point per kill Reapers : 3 points per kill

: 3 points per kill Pilots : 5 points per kill

: 5 points per kill Titans: 10 points per kill

As the matches progress in this mode, grunts are joined by specters, stalkers, and reapers to make AI foes more challenging but also provide additional targets. As for Modern Warfare 2’s Invasion Mode, as the match progresses, you gain access to combat vehicles on land including light tanks, and the points rewards are the following:

AI-controlled Enemies : 1 point per kill

: 1 point per kill Support Aircraft : 2 points per kill

: 2 points per kill Combat Aircraft : 3 points per kill

: 3 points per kill Players or Player-controlled Vehicles: 5 points per kill

The similarities are fairly clear. There are large-scale combat experiences to be had in both, the action is quite often self-sustaining and energetic, and it has a low barrier of entry for players less skilled. Invasion Mode is sure to be a hit with players looking for large-scale TDMs with some of the best of Titanfall’s DNA built in.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.