Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming soon for players everywhere, and there’s plenty of content to excite players seeking something new in the massive franchise. The Call of Duty: Next event went into all sorts of new features for the game, promising some massive innovations for the franchise and some altogether exciting new maps, modes, and concepts to sink your teeth into. Some are simple additions as well as features that might be enticing to more casual players along with competitors seeking new challenges, while others are total overhauls with crazy hype. Read on for coverage on All Changes Coming to Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer: Gunsmith 2.0, Game Modes, Maps, and more!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 got some real love in the Call of Duty: Next event in how it discussed the Gunsmith 2.0 mode. The features teased within include options that can “make the perfect weapon for [themselves]” such as swapping out receivers to truly convert aspects of a gun at its base levels and combine its traits with those of an entirely different gun, allowing deeper customization. If you wanted to take the gun, keep its attachments, but change its playstyle, you can do this now, which is a tantalizing prospect, but with one key tweak to remove the grind.

Gunsmith 2.0 will change the overall frame and layout of your weapon, but let you share unlocked attachments from other guns to pick a perfect weapon for yourself. This is incredibly enticing when you’re unsatisfied with the base gun builds in the current iterations of the game. It promises universal attachments through cross-progression, intended to decrease the grind to unlock attachments for each weapon. The result could be a truly special, modern iteration of the popular shooter’s loadout options, and provide greater freedom than ever before to customize your best possible builds.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teases some exciting new modes, with large-scale core modes like Ground War and others promising sandbox gameplay, and straightforward, refined 6v6 experiences. In addition to the 6v6 options the following modes are coming in:

Invasion: 20v20 players, but 20 AI on each team as well, a large-scale deathmatch, offering freedom to play how you wish while fighting players, and AI, built for players seeking bots to take down in addition to fellow players.

Prisoner Rescue: Attack & Defend mode: Defenders have 2 prisoners who are spread out, who the attackers on the opposing team must pick up and carry to exfil. If you carry the prisoners, it’s “wounded carry” and you can’t use your primary weapon, instead forced to use a sidearm like a pistol, or your fist if you don’t have one. Once an attacker grabs a prisoner, they can be given a radar sweep, and remove the objective marker for the prisoner is removed, so defenders must prevent the exfil. The result is similar to Rainbow Six Siege with its lack of respawning but also revives, but also resembles Search and Destroy.’

Knockout is another mode but has not received as much coverage in the stream yet. It is a 6v6 round-based multiplayer mode with features from 2019’s Modern Warfare Gunfight mode and base multiplayer action. You must either wipe the enemy team or control a designated location where a crucial cash drop is made until the timer runs out. The first team to capture successfully for 5 rounds wins the match.

Maps include the following:

Sarrif Bay: Battle map, a larger urban area with room for combat in alleyways on the lower levels, but a rooftop ecosystem accommodating some pretty crazy sniper battles.

Mercado Las Almas: 6v6 map taking place on a Mexico street market, with lots of fast-paced action on the center lane.

This concludes our coverage of Changes Coming to Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer: Gunsmith 2.0, Game Modes, Maps, and more! This is just a small taste of the massive info drop by the Call of Duty: Next event, and promises some highly enticing new experiences for Call of Duty players worldwide. Be sure to read our other guides for the game, and get excited for what’s to come!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2022