Mortal Kombat 12 Is Releasing This Year According To Warner Bros. Financial Report

Mortal Kombat 12, the unannounced sequel to NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11, is releasing in 2023 according to Warner Bros. Discovery. During the 2022 financial call for the company, CEO and president David Zaslav took a moment to talk about the companies video games, where he mentioned that Mortal Kombat 12 would be releasing this year, alongside Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and the already released Hogwarts Legacy.

“And there’s lots more to come,” Zaslav said. “Including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, games also set for release this year.” Considering the source on this, it is all but confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is at least currently expected to launch sometime this year. It’s important to note that Warner Bros. Discovery’s fiscal year runs January to December, so this year means 2023. Neither NetherRealm Studios nor its head Ed Boon have commented on this surprise announcement at the time of writing.

The next title from NetherRealm Studios has been widely speculated on since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. The studio had been releasing a game roughly every two years, alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice, its DC Comics fighting game, but that trend had been broken with both 2021 and 2022 passing without a new game from the studio.

There had been previous rumors from reporter Jeff Grubb (via Reddit) that uncertainty at Warner Bros. in recent years caused the studio to focus on its own property, Mortal Kombat, over one Warner Bros. owned with DC, in case NetherRealm Studios was sold at some point in the past few years. As for any additional information on the game, Zaslav did not provide any other information about expected platforms or pricing for Mortal Kombat 12.

