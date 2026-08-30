The National Park Service is moving forward with plans for a 250-foot Triumphal Arch proposed by President Donald Trump, even after acknowledging that the structure will negatively impact historic sites and sightlines throughout the capital area, CNBC reported.

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This massive monument is slated for construction at Memorial Circle, which serves as a busy roundabout near the main entrance to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The arch would stand more than double the height of the Lincoln Memorial.

The federal agency published a report on Friday that explicitly supports the location and scale of the project despite the concerns raised. The agency stated, “The selected action, a Triumphal Arch, continues this historic lineage by introducing a focal point that reflects the site’s intended character and celebrates 250 years of American independence.”

The sheer volume of opposing public opinion is hard to ignore

The National Historic Preservation Act mandates that federal agencies conduct a thorough review to see how their projects might affect historic properties. In this case, the findings were quite extensive. The report identified adverse effects on dozens of landmarks, including the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial.

A National Park Service report supports President Trump's arch, despite its adverse effects to sightlines between DC's iconic landmarks. https://t.co/QzPVNcgTSM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2026

These effects are tied to changes in the visual landscape and the overall skyline rather than direct physical damage to those sites. While some might find the scale of a 250-foot structure daunting, the agency seems to have weighed these visual impacts against the proposed benefits.

There has been plenty of pushback from veterans, conservationists, and various lawmakers since President Trump first proposed the arch last year. Many are worried about how such a colossal addition will alter the Washington, D.C., skyline and complicate local traffic flow. The park service reported receiving over 100,000 public comments during the initial consultation in June, followed by another 6,254 comments during the reopened period in July.

When addressing why other sites weren’t chosen, the agency defended the current plan. The report noted, “Alternative locations may reduce or avoid some adverse effects associated with Memorial Circle, but they would also sever the project from the specific historic planning precedent that provides the rationale for the undertaking’s placement.”

The agency argued that shrinking the size of the arch wouldn’t necessarily solve the visual problems. They suggested that smaller versions might actually cause more obstruction to the historic view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The current proposal aims to frame a portion of that sightline through the central opening of the arch. It’s a design choice that attempts to integrate the structure into the existing view, though it remains a point of contention for those who prefer the area unchanged.

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