New FIFA 22 Deep Dive Reveals Improvements and New Features Coming to its Career Mode

Today, The Senior Game Designer responsible for the Career Mode in FIFA 22, Alex Constantinescu, took on the game’s official site to offer a deep dive on the upcoming title’s take on one of the most famous features in the franchise, its Career Mode, revealing all the improvements and new functions coming to it.

FIFA 22 Manager Career – Improvements and New Features

According to Constantinescu, on the post made on the game’s site, the Manager Career mode will receive a few highly requested additions, such as the ability to create your own team.

Not only that, but the teams will be fully customizable, from their logo to their home and away kits, and stadiums. Also, according to him, the team’s crest, kits, and stadium can be changed again at the start of each new season.

It was also revealed that players will be able to build their team from the ground up with a fresh group of players, generated randomly based on many settings, such as rating, age, and budged, which can vary initially from any value up to 1 billion of your club’s current currency.

Player Career – Improvements and New Features

According to Constantinescu, they decided to give the game’s new Player Career Mode a significant number of changes and updates, like the ability to jump from match to match straight to the point in with you get subbed in. The game will also feature a Manager Rating system, in which your player will have to gain the manager’s approval by completing objectives, which will allow you to gain minutes and possibly get into the starting eleven.

According to him, new match objectives will also be featured, which will be revealed as your player steps on the pitch and will allow you to gain extra EXP.

The EXP gained by completing all the objectives and growing can then be used to upgrade your player’s new skill three, which will actively increase your stats.

Constantinescu also said that the game will feature a huge amount of new customization options, as well as new locker room cutscenes at the end of each match, and new Transfer Negotiation cinematics.

You can watch FIFA 22 new Career Mode focused trailer below:

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Google Stadia, and PCs, on Steam and Origin, featuring all the new features above, as well as the debut of the current-gen exclusive Hypermotion Technology, and more.