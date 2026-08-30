A Palestinian woman and a team from NBC News were attacked and injured by masked Israeli settlers in the West Bank on Saturday, The Guardian reported. This incident occurred in the town of Jalud, situated near Nablus, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

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The news crew was in the process of interviewing Aida Ahmed Abdullah and her family when the encounter took place. Abdullah, who is 51, had previously told the team that settlers had forced her family out of their home. As the group walked down a hill toward that house, a car featuring Israeli license plates reversed toward them. At least four men with their faces covered jumped out of the vehicle and began hitting the group with sticks and throwing rocks.

NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley described the sudden nature of the assault. “They jumped out, beat us, then jumped back in the car,” said Matt Bradley. He was struck twice in the arm and subsequently received treatment at a local clinic. Producer Lawahez Jabari also recounted the experience, noting that while she observed a gun, it was not used during the altercation. “Suddenly a car came to us,” said Lawahez Jabari. “The settlers had sticks, I saw a gun, but they didn’t use the gun.”

This attack was part of a broader series of violent incidents reported recently in the area

Camera operator Khaldoon Eid expressed that the team had not anticipated facing such violence in the village. Abdullah was transported for medical care by the Red Crescent, and while she sustained injuries, they were fortunately not life-threatening. Three other members of the news team also required medical attention for their injuries.

An NBC News team was attacked and beaten by Israeli "settlers" wielding clubs in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/zwEd5GPkeF — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 29, 2026

This attack was part of a broader series of violent incidents reported in the area on Saturday. In the nearby village of Qusra, masked Israeli settlers reportedly pepper-sprayed Palestinian workers. Israeli security forces confirmed they received reports regarding violent clashes that included stone-hurling toward Palestinians and other civilians.

The security forces stated they identified dozens of rioters who had barricaded themselves inside a Palestinian home while residents were still present. According to their statement, forces operated to remove the rioters and separate the groups to protect the residents. They also confiscated vehicles suspected of being used by the Israeli rioters to reach the site.

President Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation, condemning what he described as criminal acts of violence. He specifically blamed “a handful of rioters who violate the law, cause enormous injustice to the law-abiding settler public, hinder the IDF in fulfilling its missions and harm Israel’s standing in the world”.

The environment in the region remains volatile. Earlier in July, a group of settlers began blocking supplies from reaching Palestinian homes on the outskirts of the village near Nablus, which trapped residents inside and sparked criticism from the US ambassador. Data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicates that 76 Palestinians and three Israelis were killed in the West Bank in the year leading up to July 24.

Israeli forces continue to operate in the region, and reports confirm that settlers are still seen roaming the hills surrounding these villages.

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